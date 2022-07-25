June 5, 1995 – July 21, 2022

Services for Garrett Foster Keating, 27, of Natchez who died Thursday, June 21, 2022, in Natchez were held 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Church Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. Susan Hood officiating. Services were under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Garrett Foster Keating was born June 05, 1995, in Natchez, MS the son of James Foster Keating, Jr. and Nicole Walker Keating.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Foster Keating, Sr.; aunt, Deana Keating DeLasalle and grandmother Patsy Long Walker.

Survivors include his mother, Nicole Keating; his father, Jamie (Emily); grandparents, Nancy Keating, Mary Jo and Bob Guedon; brothers, Colton Keating and Jack Peterman; sisters, Lindsey Burley (Trent) and Halle Peterman; niece, Brynn Burley; partner, JoAnna Farris; uncle, Joseph Guedon (Sommer); aunt Natalie Guedon Segrest (Brad); cousins, Adam DeLasalle (Amber), Heather Boyette (Chad) and their children; Catisen, Gavin, Kayleigh, and Ethan DeLasalle, as well as Bradley, Tyler, and Preston Boyette, Karlie and Piper Guedon, and Brooke and Griffin Segrest.

Garrett had a larger-than-life personality, a smile that would light up any room, and a contagious laugh that could brighten even the darkest day. He never met a stranger, touched the lives of all he met and will truly be missed.

Pallbearers were Will Rouse, Tyler Wheeler, Christopher Perry, Landry McGivern, Hunter Williams, Wyatt Franks, Shelby Johnson and Michael Nelson.

Honorary pallbearers include all of his fellow “Bothers of the Hook.”

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.