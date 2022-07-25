Oct. 02, 1947 – July 24, 2022

ROXIE – Services for Joseph Claude Barre, Jr., 74, of Natchez who died Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Natchez will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Cranfield Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Cranfield Baptist Church and from noon until service time Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Cranfield Baptist Church.

Mr. Barre was born October 02, 1947, in Natchez, MS the son of Joseph Claude Barre, Sr. and Leona Beatrice Sanders Barre.

Mr. Barre was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, George Edward Barre; grandson, Gage Lee Nettles and nephew, Howard Barre, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Robyn Ballard Barre; son, Scott (Stacey) Ballard; daughters, Cammie (Christopher) Nettles, Jennifer (Dennis) Carter, Hannah Barre, Mackenzie Barady and Jodi Hardy; grandchildren, Cody, Katelyn, Bug, T.J., Damon, Ayden, Joseph, Brishen and Kelby; great-grandson, Krystian and brother Howard (Gail) Barre.

Pallbearers will be Scott Ballard, Christopher Nettles, Dennis Nations, Bug Nettles, T.J. Ballard and Ayden Nettles.

Memorials may be sent to Cranfield Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.