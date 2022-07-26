Albert Brengettsy

Sept. 4, 1956 – July 20, 2022

NATCHEZ — Homegoing Services for Albert “Bo” Brengettsy, 65, of Vidalia, LA who passed away on July 20, 2022, at his family home in Vidalia, LA were held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Zion Chapel Baptist Church in Natchez, MS (Kingston) at 12 p.m. with Pastor Stanley Searcy officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services were held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS from 3 until 5 p.m.; where masks are required and we practice social distancing and Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Zion Chapel Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until service.

Albert was born on Sept. 4, 1956, in Adams County, MS, to Albert Smith and Joanna Jones Dee.

Albert was a choir member, loved fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanna Jones Dee and father, Albert Smith; three brothers, Pastor Walter Smith, Sr., Lee Mark Williams and Barney Williams; five sisters, Mae Lee, Janie Lee, Audrey Brown, Katen Smith, Shawonda Smith and Savannah Smith.

Albert leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Tori Davis; three sons, Albert Davis, Kendall Davis and Antoine Davis; a special friend and mother of his boys, Rita Davis; five sisters, Dorothy Sylvester and husband, Robert; Cynthia Ward, Irma Williams, Shelia Smith and Lotonia Neal; eleven brothers, Louis Smith, Cleveland Owens, Alvin Smith, Irvin Williams, Patrick Williams, Fredrick Williams and wife, Yvette, Calvin Smith, Boa Washington, Maunce Williams, Kevin Smith and Randolph Smith and wife, Bernestine; stepmother, Laura Spencer; two uncles Walter Jones and wife, Thelma and Johnny Brooks; one sister-in-law Linda Smith; one special nephew, Ardell Smith; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

