Officers investigating Tuesday night shooting at Redd Loop Road trailer park, no injuries

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple gunshots fired at two individuals at a trailer park in the 100 block of Redd Loop Road on Tuesday night.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have yet been made, said Major Frank Smith of the sheriff’s office.

Last night at approximately 7:45 p.m. deputies received a call about the gunshots.

Two victims were pulling up to a house in a vehicle when at least two other masked individuals appeared from behind an adjacent house and started firing at them, Smith said.

The two victims left the vehicle and ran and met investigators when they arrived. The shooters were not found.

Sheriff’s deputies observed evidence of at least 15 gunshots fired, striking the victims’ car and the house, Smith said. He added this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case may contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.