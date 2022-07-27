Sixth Circuit Court District Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders withdraws from race; governor re-opens candidate qualifying for Nov. 8 election

JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves has re-opened candidate qualifying for the Nov. 8 election for the position of Circuit Judge in the Sixth Circuit Court District (Post 1). This district includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties.

Candidate qualifying has been re-opened due to the withdrawal from the race of the Honorable Lillie Blackmon Sanders, the only candidate to qualify for this position. Judge Sanders has served as Circuit Judge in the district since 1989.

Any candidates seeking to run in the Nov. 8 general election for Circuit Judge, District 6, Post 1, must file qualifying paperwork with the State Board of Election Commissioners by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

Retired Judge Forrest “Al” Johnson presided over Sixth Circuit Court District beginning in April, when he replaced Sanders, who went on medical leave. Sanders returned on July 1.

Sanders could not be reached immediately for comment on her decision to withdraw from the race.