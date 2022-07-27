Weather Forecast: July 28, 2022

Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Students at Susie B. West Elementary School are dressed as soldiers for their first day back to school on Monday, fitting with the theme for the new start of the new year of “Academic Boot Camp.”

It should be a terrific Thursday as kids start back to school in the Natchez-Adams School District. Students may see rain on the first day but it should be mostly Sunny.

Thursday’s high is 94 with a heat index value of 102 and a low of 75. There will be a nice breeze blowing south by southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Natchez has received some rain in the last 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, .17 inches of precipitation fell within the last day. This brings the yearly total to 40 inches.

Mississippi River is going dry, or at least drier. According to the river gauge in Natchez, it is at 22 feet and expected to fall to 21.1 feet above gauge zero by this weekend.

