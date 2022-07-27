Y’all Means All gearing up for 2022 The Weekend, Oct. 20-22

NATCHEZ — Leslie Jordan wanted to come back to Natchez to host the Battle of the Belles and Beaus events again this year, but he was not available.

“We also reached out to Wanda Sykes, but she wasn’t available that weekend, either,” said John Grady Burns, a board member of Y’all Means All Natchez.

“We won’t have a big name celebrity come in to host this year, but it will be a great event, nonetheless,” Burns said.

Y’all Means All Natchez is a non-profit group aimed at providing mental health and suicide prevention services to the Miss-Lou LGBTQ+ and Ally community. It has raised nearly $100,000 toward that aim primarily through it’s The Weekend fundraiser, which consists of several events.

This year’s Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants are Benjie Sanders, Ian Robertson, Derek Peterson, Lance Harris, Molly Manning Robertson, Jaritz Frazier King, Lauren Jones and Brandy Colbert.

“Last year’s contestants have stepped up to mentor contestants this year,” Burns said.

Events of The Weekend begin on Thursday, Oct. 20, with Drag Queen Bingo. On Friday night, Choctaw Hall owners will host a cocktail party.

“That’s a fabulous donation David Garner and Lee Glover give to Y’all Means All each year. They do the food and everything. It’s a lovely event,” Burns said.

The main event, Battle of the Belles and Beaus, will be Saturday night, Oct. 22, at the City Auditorium.

He said the group hopes to close the event with a Drag Brunch on Sunday morning at Frankie’s on Main.

“The new owner hopes to have it open in time,” Burns said. Frankie’s on Main will be located in the old Britton and Koontz Bank building at the corner of Main and Commerce streets.

“Any and all donations are accepted. Right now we are seeking sponsors,” he said.

For more information on providing a sponsorship, or purchasing tickets to any of this year’s events, please go to yallmeansallnatchez.org.