Crime Reports: Friday, July 29, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Kendrick Lee Thomas, 29, 300 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Reports — Wednesday

Fraud/false pretense on North Commerce Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Attempted breaking and entering on Brightwood Avenue.

Simple assault on Abbott Street.

Stolen vehicle on Beulah Street.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Theft on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Main Street.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Dog problem on Downing Road.

Missing person on McNeely Road.

Accident on Lewis Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Two safety checks on Lindberg Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Walgreens.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Watts Avenue.

Accident on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Broadway Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Juvenile problem on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Shots fired on Downtown Area.

Unwanted subject on North Union Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Corey Hamilton, 20, Mississippi State Highway 553, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Javonte Lamar Butler, 23, Burkhart Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. Held without bond on both charges.

Robert Galmore Jr., 18, Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary; all but dwelling. Held without bond.

Damien Keonne hayes, 26, North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Held on $50,000 bond on that charge.

Andrew Jackson Lucas, 61, Iris Lane, Natchez, on charge of non-complaint sex offender. Held without bond.

Andrew Jackson Lucas, 61, Iris Lane, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as under sex offender registry. Released without bond.

Cameron Joel Randall, 20, Riverwood Manor Apartments, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Darrell James Tuesno, 35, Dewberry Circle, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Alicia Latrice Bernard, 24, Poverty Hill Plantation Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct; failure to comply and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Released on $1,000 bond.

Robert Burton Gossett, 46, Shady Haven Road, Natchez, on charge of exploitation of children. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Trespassing on Parkway Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Warrant/affidavit on Morgantown Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Cross Street.

Theft on State Street.

False alarm on Acorn Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Green Acres Road.

Aggravated assault on Redd Loop Road.

Malicious mischief on Steam Plant Road.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Old Courthouse Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Civil matter on Old Meadows Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Old Washington Road.

Hit and run on State Street.

Property damage on Rand Acres Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Burglary on Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Ricardo Bates, 35, 412 7th St., sexual abuse of animals (two counts). No bond set.

Landon Allen Seals, 31, 306 Seals Road, Pollock La., possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy to pass narcotics with intent. No bond set.

Tanya Sandifer, 44, 164 Ohio St., Winnfield, possession of contraband in a penal institution and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. No bond set.

Thomas Lamar White, 43, 27393 Louisiana 15, obscenity. No bond set.

Aric Booth, 29, 9964 Louisiana 124, Harrisonburg, warrants for other agencies (two counts).

Arrests — Monday

Josie Allen, 25, 114 Chandler Road, cruelty to juvenile, illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a minor (two counts), improper supervision of a minor by parent (two counts), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Cameron Walley, 28, 114 Chandler Road, cruelty to a juvenile, illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a minor (two counts), improper supervision of a minor by a parent (two counts), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Joseph Carter, 30, 26356 Louisiana 15, introduction of contraband, possession of contraband and possession of schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Montrell Edwards, 29, 26356 Louisiana 15, conspiracy to possess schedule II drugs with intent, introduction of contraband and possession of schedule I drugs with intent. No bond set.

Shannon R. Gates, 42, 26356 Louisiana 15, introduction of contraband, possession of schedule II drugs with intent, conspiracy to possess schedule I drugs with intent. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on US 425

Alarms on Smith Lane.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Theft on US 84.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Skipper Drive.

Theft on Shady Lane.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 129.

Criminal damage to property on US 84.

Suspicious person on Lemon Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Attempted break in on Rabb Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Missing person on Chandler Road.

Disturbance on Camellia Street.

Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle.

Unwanted person on John Dale Drive.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Gamaniel P. Hernandez, 29, 205 Virgina Ave., possession of schedule II drugs and identity theft. No bond set.