Weather Forecast: July 29, 2022

Published 7:22 am Friday, July 29, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

It is finally Friday and August is almost here. The final days of July should be pretty warm. For some students summer is over and for others summer is almost done.

Friday’s high is 93 with a heat index of 103. Friday night has a low of 75 and wind will be South by Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Precipitation in the past 24 hours were around .01 inches bringing the year total to 40.0 and the month to 6.24.

Mississippi River continues to fall heading into the weekend. Friday is forecast at 21.8 feet above gauge zero and will fall to 20.8 feet by August 2, 2022.

 

