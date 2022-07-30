John William Goeggle, II

Aug. 27, 1956 – July 28, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for John William “Big John” Goeggle, II, 65 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Casey Young officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday

John was born on Monday, Aug. 27, 1956, in Wisconsin and he passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Ferriday. John loved farming and working on and driving big trucks.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Jack Goeggle and Marcia Kay Ater Goeggle.

Survivors include his daughter, Joni McKenzie and husband,Alan of Baton Rouge, LA; sons, John William Goeggle, III of Jena, LA, Justin Goeggle and wife, Nikki of Vidalia, LA, Jory Goeggle and wife, Devin of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; brother Jeff Goeggle and wife, Ann of Monterey, LA; six granddaughters,Harley Metcalf, Jaci Goeggle, Jensyn Goeggle, Ava McKenzie, Addison McKenzie and Harper Goeggle; grandson, Brice Goeggle; great–granddaughter, Lennox Kleinman,

Pallbearers will be Devin Evans, Thomas Ater, John Branton, Alan McKenzie, Mark Carney, Whittman Walters and Alan Taylor.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Ater, Ed Ater, Kenny Wagoner, Sammy Rogers and Levi Kleinman.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.