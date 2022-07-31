Sunny skies on last day of July: Your weather forecast

Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 31, 2022

By Jan Griffey

High school juniors Kailisa White, front, and Brandon Jackson, behind, listen to instructions from their teacher on their first day back at school from summer break. Middle School. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Today is the last day of July — July 31, 2022. Times flies when you’re having fun.

Just ask Natchez-Adams School District students, whose summer ended last week when classes began for the 2022-2023 school year. Something just doesn’t sit right with school starting in July. I know, I know. Times change. So, here’s to a great school year for our students.

We all should enjoy this day. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Jackson predict sunny skies today with a high near 93. With the heat index, it should feel like 98. Winds will be south southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Email newsletter signup

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 74.

Monday’s forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with a high near 93. The heat index will make it feel like 105. Chance of rain on Monday is 40 percent.

More Z-Newsletter-Weather

Weather Forecast: July 29, 2022

Weather Forecast: July 28, 2022

Weather Forecast: July 14, 2022

Weather Forecast: June 29, 2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think climate change is responsible for the extreme heat we are experiencing this summer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections