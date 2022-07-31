What to do about eggplant?

By Jennie Guido

We’re nearing the end of the Guido garden since summer has turned oppressive and rain is nowhere in sight. This year, we didn’t get our usual haul of bell peppers or eggplant like we’re used to, which makes me miss this particular recipe that I’m sharing this weekend.

Eggplant is one of those veggies that you have to love or know how to prepare. My parents like to tell me how they grew up with only boiled vegetables. Boiled cabbage. Boiled Brussels. And boiled eggplant. Why wasn’t anyone roasting those bad boys back then? To be honest, I’d rather have any vegetable roasted (second to fried, of course). Roasted okra is probably the best thing I’ve eaten this summer.

Now, I’ve had eggplant in several interesting versions over the years. I’ve had it as a topping on pizza. (Yum!) I’ve had it cut into fries and served with a crawfish sauce. (For the life of me, I can’t remember where.) And let’s not forget Pearl Street Pasta’s Eggplant Parmesan. I’m never disappointed when I order that dish on our visits.

For this recipe, we traditionally boil the eggplant; however, we’ve roasted it, too, and found that the flavor is better and you get rid of that moisture that lingers from boiling.

Look, don’t judge this casserole once it’s baked. It’s not the prettiest; but wow is it good. We’ve talked about it, and maybe try it over egg noodles or wild rice. That would be delicious and make it go a little further. Leftovers are never a bad thing.

Eggplant Casserole

3 – 4 eggplants, peeled, cubed, and boiled (or roasted)

1 pound lean hamburger meat

1/2 onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1/2 bell pepper, chopped and seeded

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 teaspoon Cavender’s Greek seasoning

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

After boiling (or roasting) the eggplant, drain them and make sure all the excess water is removed. Brown the hamburger meat with the onion, celery, and bell pepper. Mix with the eggplant, soup, and Greek seasoning. Pour into a greased casserole dish and top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes.