Foundation hosts ‘Back to School Bash’ for kids, teachers, community

By MAIA BRONFMAN

NATCHEZ — Carlos White said that his grandmother, Aelex Washington, believed that no child should be left behind and nobody should be left without.

That belief is now the mission behind his foundation, which hosted a “Back to School Bash” on Saturday in the Adams County Community Safe Room.

“There’s a need in Natchez for children to have the resources to grow, to excel in their futures,” White said.

It’s not just about stocking up on school supplies, said White, adding he hopes to inspire kids to be more active and re-engage with their communities.

Alongside the hundreds of backpacks and supplies that the foundation gave away, the kids played basketball and bowled and even got their haircuts.

The Aelex Washington Foundation is still new.

When Washington passed away in 2019, White said, “God told me to go do something for the kids.”

He decided to continue her legacy and went on part-time leave from his job in Houston to move back home.

Breanna Lewis, White’s sister, works as a teacher in Baton Rouge while volunteering for the foundation.

“Being a teacher, we see things that kids need firsthand,” she said.

Supporting children involves supporting their teachers and families, too, White said. He provides care packages for teachers and on Sept. 17 will host a single mom’s brunch.

On Aug. 3 the foundation is hosting an event to build companionship between youth and the elderly community at Glenburney Nursing Home. Events will continue through the fall with a fundraiser gala on Sept. 3 and a 12-week long theatre and arts camp in November and December.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten stood outside the Safe Room while children ran around inside. His deputies were providing security for the event.

“I’ve never felt anything like this from kids so excited to go back to school,” Patten said. “The foundation has planted a seed and I look forward to it growing.”

Information on upcoming Aelex Washington Foundation events, along with how to donate, can be found at awfound.org.