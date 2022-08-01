Nov. 14, 1940 – July 26, 2022

Memorial services for George Anthony Benedetti Jr., 73, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on July 26, 2022, in Natchez, MS, at his residence; will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS with Bro. Phillip Watts officiating. Interment will follow.

George was born on Nov. 14, 1940, in Pittsburgh, PA to George Anthony Benedetti Sr. and Betty Jewel Pitts Benedetti. George was a 4th Generation Chef.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George Anthony, Sr. and Betty Jewel Pitts Benedetti and one son, George Anthony Benedetti, III.

George leaves to cherish his memories: His devoted and loving wife, Theresa Ann Cleary Benedetti; two daughters, Debra Benedetti Koedel and Kristy Benedetti Snyder and husband, Jason; two sons, Thomas Benedetti and Jessie Benedetti and wife, Jesselyn; one sister, Betty Jewel Benedetti Graham and husband, William; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.