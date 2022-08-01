National Night Out law enforcement motorcade is Tuesday

NATCHEZ — There will be law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies traveling across the bridge and through neighborhoods of the Miss Lou on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Do not be alarmed, however. The motorcade of patrolmen is for National Night Out—not a hot pursuit.

National Night Out, founded in 1984, is a nationally celebrated holiday meant to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement, providing an opportunity to bring officers and the community they serve together under positive circumstances.

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the event this year will consist mostly of a motorcade involving Ferriday, Vidalia, Natchez and Adams County Sheriff’s Office with few stops in between.

Officers will leave Vidalia Police Department to Natchez Police Department at 1:30 p.m. and from there travel to Ferriday Police Department and travel through Ferriday neighborhoods. Officers will depart from Ferriday at 3:30 p.m. and travel back to Vidalia for another ride around and will then head to Natchez. Natchez’s ride around will start at Government Fleet Road and end at the Natchez Convention Center.

Another National Night Out celebration involving a ride around Adams County with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is planned for this fall.