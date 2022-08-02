Law enforcement seeking 3 who escaped from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility

FERRIDAY, La. — At approximately 1:30 am Monday, three pre-trial inmates walked away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, Louisiana.

“A full investigation is underway to determine how the inmates breached the facility and to locate the individuals. All three subjects are believed to be in their home parishes and are all non-violent offenders,” a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office states. “Unfortunately, walk-offs occasionally occur at correctional facilities and CPSO is working to continuously improve the security of all inmates and the safety of the residents in our parish.”

The three missing inmates are as follows:

Ryan McKinney, a 31-year-old white male from Springfield, Louisiana, is charged with theft; possession of schedule I and schedule II controlled substances; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing public passage; aggravated assault and aggravated flight from an officer. McKinney is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Carlos Ramos, a 25-year-old white male from Winnfield, Louisiana, is charged with possession of synthetic cannabis. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds.

Thor N. Teal, a 32-year-old white male from Walker, Louisiana, is charged with possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of stolen things and a warrant from another agency. He is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231 or call 9-1-1. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app, by clicking submit a tip.