Concordia Chamber seeks nominations for annual awards

VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Awards Celebration. All nominations are due Aug. 15.

Award nominees, chosen from among the chamber members, are split into six categories that include Business of the Year; Concordian of the Year; Farmer of the Year; First Responder of the Year; the Guy Murray Award (Volunteer of the Year); and Young Professionals under 40.

The winning nominees will be recognized at the annual awards dinner scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Bryant O. Hammett Vidalia Conference and Convention Center.

Email newsletter signup

The Business of the Year award goes to “a business that is leading the way for other businesses” the nomination form states. “This should be a business that has exceptional customer service, solid business practices and meets the needs of this great community.”

Some past honorees receiving the Business of the Year award include Brookfield Renewable, 2019; Duck’s Nest, 2018; and Southern Designs, 2017.

The Concordian of the Year award goes to one who “sets the pace and example for what our community needs more of,” the ideal candidate being someone who is active in the community, the Chamber states.

Past honorees include Clyde Ray Webber, 2019; Whest Shirley and Amanda Taylor, 2018; and Andy Anders, 2017.

The Farmer of the Year award recognizes those who’ve made “outstanding achievements” and “significant contributions to Concordia Parish agriculture” and practice “outstanding land stewardship, innovation and outreach.”

Previous honorees include Jeff Geoggle, 2019; Barrett and Brannon Arthur, 2018; and Cecil Parker, 2017.

The First Responder of the Year award highlights the work of one who works in emergency services, including firefighters, police officers and EMS workers.

Past honorees with this award include Walter Mackel, 2019; Nolan Cothren, 2018; and Jim Graves, 2017.

The Guy Murray Award, named for the lifelong parish resident Guy Murray, recognizes one who always answers a request for help with “what time and where,” the chamber states. Last year, this award was given to Catherine Cartwright.

The Young Professionals Under 40 award, introduced this year, goes to young leaders who show commitment to their profession.

There are also various sponsorship levels of the chamber awards. Bronze-level sponsorships start at $250 and go up to Platinum sponsorship at $1,800. Individual tickets to the event are $75. For tickets or sponsorship information, email director@concordiachamber.com.