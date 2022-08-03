Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 22-28:

Everette Thompson charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Quentin Smith charged with sale of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Mark L. Sturdivant charged with burglary of a commercial building (church). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kevin Paul Smith charged with burglary of a commercial building (church). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 22-28:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 27:

Nickolas Collins Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $523.75.

Kelvin Vashon Johnson, 49, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 90 days with 86 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Frerico Davonte Smith, 29, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace of another. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Willie Ray Taylor, 58, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 20 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Kendrick Lee Thomas, 29, pleaded guilty to sex – indecent exposure/abusive language; disturbance of family. Sentenced to 90 days with 88 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $548.75.

Kendrick Lee Thomas, 29, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Sentenced to 90 days with 88 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $330.00.

Kendrick Lee Thomas, 29, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 90 days with 88 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $548.75.

Ramon Derrell Minor, 26, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Ramon Derrell Minor, 26, pleaded guilty to interference or disturbance of business, customs, etc. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Banned from Walgreens on Devereux Drive. Fine set at $748.75.

Ronnie Reeves, 59, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from all Natchez Markets and Southside Market. Fine set at $748.75.

Kearson Robertson, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Mekayla Nishawn Tenner, 26, not guilty of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others).

Rashanika Tenner, 25, not guilty of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others).

Breanna Myesha Walker, 32, pleaded guilty to telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Georgia Ivrone Chatman, 35, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case dismissed.

Chasity Denise Galtney, 46, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case dismissed.

Chasity Denise Galtney, 46, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Tuesday, July 26:

Isaiah Demarious Smith, 24, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.