Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Adams County

July 22-28

Civil suits:

Estate of Louise E. Stevens.

Estate of David M. Massey.

DHS et al. — Bennie T. Covington.

Estate of Clarene Brocato Guercio.

Divorces:

Stewart Williams v. Hannah Williams.

Marriage license applications:

Carl Ryan Williams, 39, McDonough, Ga. to Kala Alexia Booth, 32, McDonough, Ga.

Dennis Odell Williams Jr., 29, Natchez to Balinda Lashon Combs, 29, Natchez.

Martavious Zamond Hutchins, 27, Natchez to Allison Arlese Sullivan, 25, Natchez.

Michael Raymond Webster, 36, Natchez to Jerrica Shanell Ford, 35, Ntchez.

Deed transactions:

July 21-27

Rivercrest Limited Partnership to Brian Alan Lees and Juanita Forrester Lees, that certain 7.77 acre tract being a portion of lot 3 of the Division of Deer Park Plantation.

Antonio Keys and Dominique Keys to Nicholas R. Lewis and Chelsea Q. Lewis, lot 2 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

Black Jack Holdings, LLC to Loyal Order of Moose No. 1162, lot 11 of Southport.

Annette B. Burns to Cynthia Joyananda Parker, land commencing at a point where the easterly right-of-way of South Martin Luther King Jr. Street (formerly South Pine Street) intersects the northerly right-of-way of State Street.

Gregory Dale Williams and Kevin Clay Williams to Lucinda Ogden and Charles Brenner, lot 47 Etania Subdivision.

Ashburn Woods, LLC to Peggy J. Sandel, lot 17 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Hayden Drew Nunnery and Michaela Ashley Nunnery to Dakota J. Hunt, lot 23 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

Mortgages:

July 21-27

Nicholas R. Lewis and Chelsea Q. Lewis to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 2 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

Dustin C. White and Paula A. White to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 201 Montebello Subdivision.

Shantell Dornese Barnes to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 79 Eastbrook Subdivision, Third Development.

Cynthia Joyananda Parker to First Commercial Bank, land commencing at a point where the easterly right-of-way of South Martin Luther King Jr. Street (formerly South Pine Street) intersects the northerly right-of-way of State Street.

Lucinda Ogden and Charles Brenner to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 47 Etania Subdivision.

Bill E. McKenzie and Patricia McKenzie to Regions Bank, lot 46 of a Subdivision of a Portion of Dunkerron (Second Development).

Eliza Lea Sharp to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning at a point on the easterly side or line of South Union Street.

Sariah King to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 16 and 17 East Hedges Subdivision.

Calina Baldwin to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 11 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Eric S. Junkin to United Mississippi Bank, lot 1 in Block No. 3 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Dakota J. Hunt to GMFS, LLC, lot 23 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 28

Civil cases:

Joseph Hunnicut v. Lee Garrnett Beamer.

Fast Money, LLC v. Marcus Sims.

Cash Cow v. Cynthia L. King.

Concordia Parish

July 22-28

Civil suits:

Succession of John R. Sibley.

First Consumers Financial, LLC v. Zachery Simon Jr.

First Consumers Financial, LLC v. Zack Simon Sr.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation v. Damon H. Knapp.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation v. Rachel A. Knapp.

Antoinette L. Slack v. Ashton Raveon Jefferson.

Antoinette L. Slack v. City of Ferriday.

Antoinette L. Slack v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Antoinette L. Slack v. Travelers Property Casualty Insurance.

Divorces:

Hailey Renee Felter v. Steven Ellis Felter.

Marriage license applications:

Glenn Edward Washington, 60, Ferriday to Barbara Faye Jefferson, 54, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Rocky Weaver Electrical Services, Inc. to James C. Rehms III, lots 6 and 7 of Subdivision “A” Horseshoe Plantation.

Ferriday Housing Authority to Marvin Dale Carter, lot S2 and lot 1 of Block No. 32 of the Town of Ferriday.

Stephen Imon Dawkins to Bradley R. Burget, lot 24 Smith Addition.

James Calvin Rehms III to Rocky Weaver Electrical Services, Inc., lot 14 of Subdivision “A” Horseshoe Plantation.

Crystal Brownell Hootsell to Rory Wagoner and Dana Rogillio Wagoner, 0.47 acres of Cozy Corners Plantation.

Mortgages:

Tabanika L. Chatman and Christopher L. Chatman to Delta Bank, lot 67, Unit No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

James C. Rehms III to Delta Bank, lots 6 and 7 of Subdivision “A” Horseshoe Plantation.

Marvin Dale Carter to Delta Bank, lot S2 and lot 1 of Block No. 32 of the Town of Ferriday.

Caleb Storm Bass and Blakelynn Colclasure Bass to CLB The Community Bank, lots 12 and 13 Black River Lake Lots.

Rocky Weaver Electrical Services, Inc. to Homeland Federal Savings Bank, lot 14 of Subdivision “A” Horseshoe Plantation.

Melvin R. Warner Sr. to Wells Fargo Bank, Taconey Subdivision.