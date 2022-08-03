Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Taylor Lynette Warner, 22, 158 Booker Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $548.75.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Fasle alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Wood Avenue.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Maplewood Lane.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Itasca Drive.

Intelligence report on Ram Circle.

Missing person on Ram Circle.

Traffic stop at Regions Bank.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive/Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on McNeely Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Wet Vidal Street Extension.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on North Union Street.

Attempted breaking and entering on Lumber Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Brenham Avenue.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

911 Hangup on Westwood Road.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Road hazard on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Irving Lane.

Safety check on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Safety check on East Frankln Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Obryian Cortez Washington, 33, Arlington Avenue, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding on local highways, seat belt violation, possession of prohibited items by person, and driving while license suspended. Released on $2,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

James Earl Banks, 32, Inez Street, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Released on $500.00 bond.

Preston Sewell Carr, 33, Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Mitchell James Washington, 23, U.S. Highway 425, Clayton, on charge of felony possession of marijuana. Released on $2,000 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Thomas Kentrelle Jackson, 32, Spring Street, Fayette, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Diquan Deontae Seals, West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Released on no bond.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/B-Kwik.

Civil matter on East Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on Carthage Point Road.

Juvenile problem on State Street.

Intelligence report on Black Bear Road.

Burglary on Starnes Drive.

Accident on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Intelligence report on Camellia Drive.

False alarm on Cottage Home Drive.

Malicious mischief on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Palestine Road.

Domestic disturbance on Davis Court.

Intelligence report on Magnolia Street.

Reports — Friday

Breaking and entering on Country Club Drive.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Safety check on South Canal Street.

Disturbance on Parsons Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Ryan Kinison, 22, 1639 Azalea St., theft less than $1,000. Bond set at $1,250.

Arrests — Saturday

Tydarrius Carter, 19, 5 Davis St., burglary of an inhabited dwelling (two counts), contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $75,000.

Ronnie Bracken, 64, 615 Old River Road, careless operation, driving while intoxicated (first offense), driving under suspension and open container. Bond set at $3,530.

Arrests — Friday

Mack Melton, 48, 153 Raymond Cooper Road, Ferriday, warrants for home invasion, home invasion and simple robbery. Bond set at $60,000.

Arrests — Thursday

Patricia Dorsey, 56, 7041 Kodiack Drive, Baton Rouge, probation and parole hold. No bond set.

Sheila Halford, 50, 30403 Walker North Road, probation and parole hold. No bond set.

Allen Martin, 60, 824 Julia St., New Iberia, probation and parole hold. No bond set.

Maderia Garcia, 29, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of contraband in a penal institution. Bond set at $20,000.

Bryan Robertson, 46, 1359 St. Joseph St., Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of contraband in a penal institution. Bond set at $20,000.

Crissie Turner, 45, 399 Belle Grove Circle, fined $448 to the district attorney’s office for forgery and restitution and sentenced to two years probation upon payment of $992.50

Barry Williams, 48, 352 Washington Heights, sentenced to three years probation and payment of $1,242.50 for possession of schedule I drugs, illegal possession of a weapon with a controlled substance, schedule II drugs with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon.

David Ashley Jr., 41, 112 Apple St., sentenced to one year probation and payment of $1,792.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.

Dustin Martin, 39, 2869 U.S. 425, Rayville, sentenced to two years probation and payment of $1,792.50.

Mary Pecanty, 37, 211 Poole Road, Monterey, sentenced to two years probation and payment of $952.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.

Calvin Washington, 37, 2666 Louisiana Highway 566, sentenced to one year probation for improper discharge.

Alexis Johnson, 25, 1635 Azalea St., sentenced to one year probation and payment of $794.36 to the district attorney’s office for forgery.

Arrests — Wednesday

Courtney Evans, 33, 102 Park Place, disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Lester Ratcliff, 69, 1210 Plum St., possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia and contributing to the endangerment of a minor. Bond set at $221,300.

Jerry Brownwell Jr., 42, 104 Bayou Drive, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia and contributing to the endangerment of a minor. Bond set at $221,300.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Unwanted person on Harris Road.

Disturbance on Bingham Street.

Nuisance animals on Green Acres Road.

Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road.

Unwanted person on Eagle Road.

Criminal damage to property on Sage Road.

Reports — Saturday

Attempted break in on Rabb Road.

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Unwanted person on Mack Moore Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 568.

Alarms on Fisherman Drive.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 15.

Theft on US 84.

Domestic violence on Louisiana Highway 15.

Automobile theft on Freeman Road.

Reports — Friday

Nuisance animals on Levens Addition Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 15.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 129.

Automobile accident on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Danny Drive.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 131.

Disturbance on Earl Davis Road.

Attempted break in on Sage Road.

Loud music on Vidalia Drive.