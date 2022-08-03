GALLERY: Law enforcement, first responders lead motorcade to celebrate National Night Out

BY MAIA BRONFMAN

NATCHEZ — Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said National Night Out has been happening since he was a kid.

His parents were always involved in Neighborhood watch where they lived in Vidalia, and he remembered watching all of the blue and red lights up and down his street.

On Tuesday afternoon, an entourage of about 30 vehicles left the Natchez Police Station and rode continuously, sirens blaring, throughout Ferriday, Vidalia and Natchez neighborhoods for this year’s celebration of National Night Out.

“It’s about letting them know we’re here for them,” Arrington said, “and it’s good for them to see us when it’s not because something bad is happening.”

Another aspect of the parade of cars and lights, all from various emergency service departments in Concordia Parish, Adams County and their municipalities, is to show unity.

“It can’t be overstated the unity between us and Vidalia,” Arrington said.

The unity between the Natchez Fire Department and the Natchez Police Department is strong, too.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry saluted Arrington with a thumbs up out of his window when Arrington began to blast “Fireman” by Lil Wayne from his car’s loudspeakers somewhere in Vidalia.

Arrington said he’s proud when he sees the relationship between him and Daughtry trickle down between firefighters and cops, when the banter breaches branches.