Noodling legalized in Louisiana
Published 5:03 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022
BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling.
- Always have at least one person in the water with you. Noodling can require people to go under water and hold their breath.
- Don’t underestimate how long you can hold your breath or how strong catfish can be.
- Wear gloves to protect your hands.
- Once you find where catfish are hiding keep all four fingers together so they do not break.
You never know what could be inside a noodling hole.