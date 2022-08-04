ACCS Lady Rebels fall to Amite School Center and Riverfield Academy

LIBERTY — Amite School Center junior pitcher Ballard Kraft threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 batters as the host Lady Rebels defeated the visiting Adams County Christian School Center Lady Rebels 12-12 in four innings last Tuesday afternoon.

Kraft pitched all four innings for Amite School Center and was dominant on the mound. Even though she didn’t need much run support, she got plenty of it. The host Lady Rebels scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 6-0 lead and then plated five more runs in the bottom of the fourth to run-rule the visiting Lady Rebels from Natchez.

Mia Drane was charged with the loss after allowing six runs and striking out just one batter in two innings.

Despite the loss and falling to 0-3 to start the season, ACCS head coach Tate Lipscomb says his Lady Rebels are getting better.

“We have good athletes who are trying to come together as a team,” Lipscomb said. “They’re improving. They’re building on team chemistry to try to win some ball games.

While ACCS has five seniors on its roster, it also has just one junior to go with five ninth-graders and seven eighth-graders.

“It’s a combination of youth and experience. So that’s where they’re trying to build chemistry,” Lipscomb said. “Trying to gel those two things.”

ACCS traveled to Winnsboro, La. for a varsity doubleheader against Franklin Academy at 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Lady Rebels then headed off to Bastrop, La. to face the Prairie View Academy Lady Spartans for a varsity-only game at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Riverfield Academy 11, ACCS 1 (Monday night)

RAYVILLE, La. — The ACCS Lady Rebels started its string of five varsity games in four straight days this week with an 11-1 setback on the road to the Riverfield Academy Lady Raiders in five innings last Monday afternoon.

Mia Drane pitched all four innings and gave up 11 runs on five hits and struck out two batters. Most of those runs were unearned as ACCS committed a staggering eight errors. Camren Strittman had the only base hit for the Lady Rebels.

After a scoreless first inning, Riverfield put the game away with an eight-run barrage in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Rebels scored their only run of the game in the top of the third inning.

The Lady Raiders responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning to go up 11-1 and ended up run-ruling the Lady Rebels after five innings of play. Macy Lee Hale was the winning pitcher as she allowed one run and one hit while striking out eight batters.