Bat infestation delays start of school at Vidalia Lower Elementary

Published 11:41 am Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish public schools are to start the 2022-23 school year today, but Vidalia Lower Elementary School is temporarily closed due to a bat issue, Superintendent Toyua Watson said.

Electronic letters were sent out to parents stating the school would be closed today “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to welcoming our students soon,” the letter states. “You will receive a JCALL tomorrow to confirm school for Friday, August 5th. Again, this only affects Vidalia Lower Elementary.”

Watson explained the school is closed so that the bat issue could be investigated.

“Can’t have bats around babies,” she said.

She said all but the cafeteria should reopen Friday. Health inspectors cleared the school but the cafeteria would remain closed until the bats are removed and it is cleaned, she said.

