NATCHEZ – Services for Claudia Mae Washington, 95, of Los Angeles, CA formerly of Natchez, MS who died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA will be at St. Paul AME Church in Natchez, MS on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at noon. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.