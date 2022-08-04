Oct. 31, 1962 – August 1, 2022

DACULA, GA – Cynthia Ann Reeves, 59, of Dacula Georgia passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 31, 1962, in Natchez Mississippi, the daughter of Julia Ann and Claude Gerald Reeves. She received her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1983 and served as a Special Agent with the USDA Office of Inspector General.

Survivors include her nephew Claude Gerald Reeves, III (Trey); nieces, Hannah Nicole Reeves and Kayla Deshea Hickman and special cousin Brenda Short.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Julia Ann and Claude Gerald Reeves; her brother, Claude Gerald Reeves, Jr., the love of her life, Glenn W. Parsons and her beloved dogs Jake and Buffy.

She was a master of gardening and a lover of the outdoors, adventure, travel, and country music. Her honesty and bluntness were constant and true to her core. She was an enthusiast of great food and nothing brought her more joy than dining out. Cindy had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way; she will be immensely missed by family and friends. She had the will and strength of a warrior. ByrdandFlanigan.com