Nov. 18, 1964 – June 23, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Frederick David Taylor, 58, of Natchez, MS, who died July 23, 2022, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at New Hope The Vision Center with Bishop Stanley Searcy, officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com