May 19, 1923 – July 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Scott Mayberry, 99, of Natchez, who died Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Natchez will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Roderick Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at Leesdale Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Masks are required.

Mary was born May 19, 1923, in Adams County, the daughter of Laura Scott and Quitman Scott. She attended school and was a retired housekeeper. Mrs. Mayberry was a member of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess. Mary enjoyed cooking, cleaning and sharing time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Claudy Mayberry; her parents and 12 siblings.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Jerry Dean Clayton (Autry); one brother, Everette Scott of Savannah, GA; three sisters, Gennie V. Malone, Laurie Watts and Elizabeth Green (Rev. Q.); two grandsons, Autry “Dripper” Clayton, Jr. (Constance) and Claude Clayton, Sr. (Mariam); six great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Autry III, Brittany, Claude, Jr., Curtis and Nia; one great-great-granddaughter, Madison Bates and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

