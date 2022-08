Feb. 3, 1934 – Aug. 3, 2022

WILDSVILLE – Funeral services for Si “Sonny” “Si B” Brannon Robinson, 88 of Jonesville, LA will be held at Evangeline Baptist Church in Wildsville, LA on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dennis Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.