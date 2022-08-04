UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail

FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”

The charge on Patrick V. Moreno, 21, came right after three pre-trial inmates escaped from the facility on Louisiana Highway 15 in Ferriday, Louisiana, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday the three inmates, Ryan McKinney, 31, from Springfield, Louisiana; Carlos Ramos, 25, from Winnfield, Louisiana; and Thor N. Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, still have not been located.

All three are believed to be in their home parishes and are all non-violent offenders, according to a news release from CPSO.

McKinney is charged with theft; possession of schedule I and schedule II controlled substances; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing public passage; aggravated assault and aggravated flight from an officer. McKinney is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Ramos is charged with possession of synthetic cannabis. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds.

Teal is charged with possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of stolen things and a warrant from another agency. He is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231 or call 9-1-1. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app, by clicking submit a tip.