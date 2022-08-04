Willie Yearby

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Willie Douglas “Bill” Yearby, 72, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the St. Thomas Baptist Church in Levee Heights Addition, Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Leon Dixon will officiate and burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Yearby, son of Frank Yearby, Sr. and Louise King Yearby, was born in Natchez, MS and died at Merit Health Natchez. He retired from the Corp of Engineers as a mechanic. He was elected as a juror for District 2 on the Concordia Parish Police Jury. He was also a member of St. Thomas Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Marie White Yearby; his children, Hannibal Yearby and his wife, Courtney of Natchez; Carrie Schiele and her husband, Devonte of Ridgecrest, LA; Kimberly Washington and her husband, Edward Washington, Jr. of Houston, TX; Charlotte Yearby of Shreveport, LA; his brother, Johnny Yearby, Sr. of Vidalia; his sister, Emma Scott of Woodville, MS; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Preceding Mr. Yearby in death are his parents and four siblings, Charles Yearby, Leslie Yearby, Frank Yearby, Jr. and Ruby Richardson.

