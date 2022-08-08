Sept. 23, 1941 – Aug. 5, 2022

Services for Annemarie Weatherly, 80, of Natchez who died Friday, August 5, 2022, in Ferriday will be 12 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

Email newsletter signup

Mrs. Weatherly was born August 5, 1941, in Czechoslovakia the daughter of Johan Wedl and Magdalene Peipert Wedl.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Allen Weatherly; son, Michael (Mike) Weatherly; parents, Johan and Magdalene Wedl; stepmother, Katie Wedl; and brother, Hans Wedl.

Survivors include her children, Magdalene (Lene) Zimmerman (Billy), Patricia (Pat) Zimmerman (Mark), Jimmy Weatherly (Debra) and Destiny Weatherly; and sisters, Johanna Kubler (Manfred) and Margret Hornung (Thomas).

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Weatherly, Tyler Weatherly, Mark Zimmerman, Zim Zimmerman, Billy Zimmerman, and Shane Zimmerman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.