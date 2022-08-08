Sylvia Sewell

Aug. 25, 1947 – July 28, 2022

Funeral arrangements are pending for Sylvia “Paulette” Sewell, 74, who entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Calcutta House in Lafayette.

Survivors include Debbie Freeman, her youngest sister, who resides in Lafayette with her husband, Sonny Freeman; her niece, Tricia Freeman of Lafayette; her nephew, Boo Freeman of Lafayette; her great-nephew, Asa Freeman of Lafayette; her niece, Sheila Austin and family who resides in Florida; her nephews, Tony Moore and family who resides in Baton Rouge, and Robert Fryery and family who resides in Philadelphia, MS.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her parents, father, Harvey Fryery and mother, Ruth Oveal Leopard; one brother, Harvey Fryery, Jr. and two sisters, Brenda Wicker and Donna Shepard.

Paulette was born in Philadelphia, MS on Aug. 25, 1947, then moved to Natchez, MS in her adult life, where she worked in the medical field at Natchez Hospital as a Radiology Transcription Clerk for 43 years. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and all knew her love for her cats, always had one to enjoy playing with.

Memorial contributions can be made in Paulette’s name to The Humane Society,

www.humanesociety.org/donate or 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC, 20037.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Sewell family to all doctors and nurses at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette and all the staff at Garden View Assisted Living Facility in Lafayette.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811