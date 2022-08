Aug. 14, 1982 – Aug. 7, 2022

Funeral services for Terestia Cashe Myers, age 39, of Woodville who passed away at her residence will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Harold Smith officiating. The visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Ministers of Faith Building on Hwy 61 S in Woodville.