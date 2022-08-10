Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Darrell Anthony Hartley, 30, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Derek Justin McGuire, 44, 201 Holly Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – refusal to submit to test. No bond set.

Robert Lee Hargrave, 37, 118 Mansfield Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Talia Deamber Ellis, 33, 118 Mansfield Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, Aug. 4

Leon Hutchins, 40, 205 Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Daisy Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted subject on Mansfield Drive.

Disturbance on Main Street.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Harassment on Wood Avenue.

Intelligence report on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Burglary on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Smith Street.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Reports — Saturday

Simple assault on Itasca Drive.

Unwanted subject on Beechwood Lane.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Missing person on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Feltus Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Property damage on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Friday

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Lasalle Street.

Assisting motorist on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on George F. West Boulevard.

Grand larceny on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Lewis Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Loud noise/music on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Erica Laruth Letcher, 32, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle violation – no license. Released on $500.00 bond.

Joseph Todd Partridge, 34, Tuccio Lane, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Trespassing on Baker Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Ingram Circle.

Traffic stop on Chance Road.

Threats on Starnes Drive.

Accident on James Brown Avenue.

Fraud/false pretense on Rand Road.

Intelligence report on Aldrich Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on State Street.

False alarm on Evergreen Lane.

Accident on Broadmoor Drive.

Theft on Starnes Drive.

Civil matter on Black Bear Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on Angie Lane.

Simple assault on Tuccio Lane.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Colony Drive.

Intelligence report on Carmel Church Road.

Intelligence report on Magnolia Avenue.

Accident on Airport Road.

Assisting other agency on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Brookfield Drive.

Intelligence report on Village Square Boulevard.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Harmony Lane.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Andrew Briggs, 24, 1222 Apple St., domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Danyelle Neal, 28 163 Louisiana Highway 131, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Kendrell Collins, 18, Levee Heights, Ferriday, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers. No bond set.

Kanel Tolliver, 26, 120 Margaret Circle, Clayton, aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

Shawnkia Washington, 22, 200 Kyle Road, simple battery and disturbing the peace. Bond set at $1,600.

Arrests — Friday

Jacquelina Clark, 24, 2447 Midway St., Alexandria, conspiracy to introduce contraband, conspiracy to possess schedule I drugs (two counts), conspiracy to possess schedule II and schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Kristen Stoker, 29, 522 U.S. 84, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution, possession of schedule II conspiracy, possession of schedule I conspiracy (two counts), possession of schedule III conspiracy and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

911 hang up on US 84.

Theft on US 425.

Residence burglary on Margaret Circle.

Reports — Sunday

Automobile accident on Airport Road.

Disturbance on US 84.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Indecent behavior on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Cherry Street.

Theft on Levens Addition Road.

Domestic violence on Louisiana Highway 131.

Alarms on US 84.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on Deacon Wales Road.

Unwanted person on Cowan Street.

Disturbance on Skipper Drive.

Alarm on Peach Street.

Fire on. Lower Levee Road.

Fire on Apple Street.

Suspicious person on Peach Street.

Disturbance on Kyle Road.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Nuisance animals on Green Acres Road.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 65.

Suspicious person on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Townsend Lane.

Attempted break in on Charles Street.