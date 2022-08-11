Braves finish second in SWAC All-Academic Achievement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alcorn State University finished second in the 2021-22 All-Academic Achievement Award standings, with the distinction announced by the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from the league office in Birmingham, Alabama.

Under the direction of Director of Athletics Raynoid Dedeaux , now in his fifth month at the helm of his alma mater, Alcorn State took second place in the All-Academic Achievement Award race for the Braves having 60 percent of their student-athletes achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better across the 2021-22 academic term. In late-July, Alcorn State Athletics was recognized by the league office for having more than 180 student-athletes named to the 2021-22 SWAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Alabama State claimed the 2021-22 All-Academic Achievement Award with 64 percent of its student-athletes posting the minimum 3.0 GPA or better across the two semesters. Grambling State finished in third place at 58 percent, respectfully.

The SWAC Academic Success Award is an award decided based upon each member institutions collective ranking in the categories of highest four-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) average, highest single year APR average, and highest Graduate Success Rate (GSR).

Texas Southern claimed the 2021-22 SWAC Academic Success Award finishing with a total of 26 points based upon the point scale system used to determine an institutional winner. Grambling State (22.5) and Jackson State (22) round out the list of top three finishers within the conference.

About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.