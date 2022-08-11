April 28, 1935 – Aug. 9, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for James McNeil, 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 9, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor James Ray Davis, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at Greater St. Mark Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com