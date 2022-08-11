June 21, 1940 – Aug. 8, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Leatrice Clayton Shaw, 82, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask.

Leatrice was born June 21, 1940, in Natchez, the daughter of Lottie Mae Clayton and Charles Clayton, Sr. She was a 1959 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. Mrs. Shaw was a member of St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking and watching television, especially the news and sports.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tillman Shaw; her parents; sisters, Irma Williams and Theresa Watts; brothers, Charles Clayton, Jr. and Robert Clayton and great-grandsons, Eric Davis, Jr. and Bradrick Marvel, Jr.

Leatrice leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Tammy Patricia Marvel (Alex Lynn); Goddaughter, Birdia Greene; brother, Autry Clayton, Sr. (Jerry Dean); sister, Latifah Abdullah “Shirley Clayton Cain”; grandchildren, Tameka Wilson (Duran) and Bradrick Marvel (Tangie); great-grandchildren, Ty’tiana Davis (Mannix), Semaj Calhoun, Alexia Calhoun, Brandy Marvel, Jalottie Marvel, Bradlynn Marvel and Ariah Marvel; six great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com