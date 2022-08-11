Nov. 6, 1949 – Aug. 3, 2022

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Peggy Lynn Lund, of Weatherford, TX who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Weatherford, TX, will be at Fayette City Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home. Face masks or face coverings are required.

Ms. Lund was born Nov. 6, 1949, in Natchez, MS., the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Costley Ellefson. She received an associate’s degree from Louisiana State University. She is also an alumnus of Alpha XI Delta Sorority. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Monroe City School Board. She enjoyed making jewelry, painting, crafting, genealogy and animals. She was a member of Shady Grove Church in Grand Prairie, TX.

Ms. Lund is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Costley Ellefson.

Survivors include her children Harold (Ashley) Davis of Aledo, Amy (Dennis) Craft of Calhoun, LA.,

Kimberlee (Beau) Pierce of Calhoun, LA and Charles (Donna) Goodson of Hawaii; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.