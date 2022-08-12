Nov. 23, 1939 – Aug. 9, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Charles Hayes, Jr., 82, of Ferriday, LA will be held Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the New Morning Star Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Danny Lewis will officiate.

Visitation will be held Monday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Hayes, son of Charles, Sr. and Pearline Washington Hayes, was born in Ferriday and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. He retired from the Concordia Parish Police Jury as a heavy equipment operator. He was also a member of New Morning Star Baptist Church.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Iantha White Hayes; one son, Samuel Edwards; five daughters, Sharon Davis all of Ferriday; Christine Davis of Natchez; Theresa Bledsoe and Terri Lewis both of Houston, TX; Dana Morales of Baton Rouge, LA; one brother, Steve Hayes of Cleveland, OH; a grandson he raised, Pastor Danny “Tron” Lewis of Ferriday and a host of other grand and great-grandchildren.

Also, his good friends, Leroy Henderson of New Orleans, LA and Henderson Cook and his wife, Doretha of Ferriday.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a son, Daniel Edwards.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com