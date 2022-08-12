Crime Reports: Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Akira Keyannie Rishon Davis, 22, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on Roth Hill Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Accident on North Rankin Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on Oakhurst Drive.

Theft on Morgan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Theft on West Steirs Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Lumber Street.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Franklin Street.

Drug related on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Property damage on Daisy Street.

Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Forrest Taylor Foster, 35, Fatherland Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Released on $25,000 bond.

Henry Michael Jefferson, 28, Levee Heights, Ferriday, La., on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Rex Lambert III, 24, Coventry Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Brandon J. Patterson, 31, Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. Held without bond.

James Darnell Thompson, 64, West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of felonious abuse of vulnerable person. Released on no bond.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Unwanted subject on Knotts Road.

Property damage on Lower Woodville Road.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Dog problem on Hensley Road.

Suspicious activity on Southwind Road.

Property damage on Ingram Circle.

Accident on Prince Addition.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Cloverdale Road.

Trespassing on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Pond Meadow Road.

Hit and run on State Street.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Simple assault on Emerald Mound Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Saragossa Road.

Theft on Duck Pond Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Property damage on Ingram Circle.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Michael Laprairie, 40, 171 Bellgrove, introduction of contraband to a penal institution. No bond set.

Harry Carraby Jr., 42, 27656 Louisiana Highway 15, theft. No bond set.

Bradley Dyre, 26, 603 Pine St., Colfax, La., indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond set.

Myra Seals, 52, 335 Seals Road, Pollock, La., possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and introduction of contraband. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Fisherman Drive.

Automobile accident on Logan Sewell Drive.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Thomas Road.

Reckless driving on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Nuisance animals on Shady Acres Circle.

Alarms on Miranda Drive.

Drug law violation on Louisiana Highway 15.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 131.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Theft on US 84.

Automobile accident on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Disturbance on Smith Lane.

Nuisance animals on Pecan Acres Lane.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 568.

Traffic stop on DA Biglane Street.

Attempted break in on Margaret Circle.