Mar. 20, 1939 – Aug. 8, 2022

“Her children arise and call her blessed. . .” Proverbs 31:28

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Mrs. Irene R. Smith, 91, of Vidalia, LA will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate.

Email newsletter signup

She will be buried beside her husband, Anderson “Mackey” Smith at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.

Visitation will be held Monday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Smith, daughter of Eddie, Sr. and Arsie Larry Redmond, was born in Lexington, MS and died at Camelot Leisure Living Home in Ferriday, LA. She was a retired teacher for Tensas Parish School System and a member of Young’s Chapel Baptist Church in Vidalia.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Reginald Smith and his wife, Jerrica, Irene Payne and her husband, Clifford, Jr. all of Vidalia, Brenda Smith of Zachary, LA, Anita Dean and her husband, Lonnie of Natchez; one step-son, Kirk Johnson of Woodbridge, VA; one brother, Eddie Redmond, Jr. and his wife, Bonnie; one sister, Evangelist Earlean Redmond all of Chicago, IL.

Also, her special friend, Ruth Singleton of Vidalia; twenty-five grand-children and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Online condolences can be sent to wwww.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com