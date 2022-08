VIDALIA– Services for Louis Dunbar, Jr., 80, from Vicksburg, MS, who died Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence will be held at Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 2 Concordia Ave., Vidalia, LA on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. John Armstrong, officiating under the direction of D. Rollins and Howard Funeral Homes.

