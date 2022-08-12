WOODVILLE — Tracy Perry died unexpectedly of a heart attack at her home on July 13, 2022. She was born in New Orleans, LA on May 4, 1957, to John and Seawillow Kennedy.

For fun, Tracy loved to cook and she loved sharing her recipes and menus with her friends and family on social media. Everybody loved Tracy and she loved everybody. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren.

She retired from Merit Health Natchez where she worked as a Telemetry Monitor Tech for 25 years and retired in 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John “Kenny” Kennedy Jr.

She is survived by two children, Jason Exelby and Danielle Lively; six grandchildren, Christopher, Alyssa, Jazmin, Jacob, Blake and Tyler; two great-grandchildren and one sister, Debbie Kiss and her husband, Joe.

Memorial Services will be Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at D. Rollins Funeral Home, 409 Sligo Street, Woodville, MS 39669 from 2 until 4 p.m.

In the path of righteousness is life, and in its pathway, there is no death. Proverbs 12:28