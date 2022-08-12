July 2, 1928 – Aug. 6, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Willie Edgar Rice, 84, of Ridgecrest, LA, who died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Ferriday will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Willie was born July 22, 1939, in Adams County, the son of Georgia R. Myles and James Myles. He was a graduate of Natchez Junior College High School and retired from Alaskan Pipeline. Mr. Rice was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed fishing.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Rice; parents; brothers, James Lee Myles, John Albert Myles; son, Myron Dean and grandparents, Willie Rice, Sr. and Virginia Rice.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Larry W. Jackson, Anthony C. Jackson, Kevin Simons; daughters, Melody Rice Spain (Laurence), Vicky Rice Smith, Felicia Adams, Gertrude A. Garrett; sisters, Mary V. Johnson and Ella M. Davis; brothers, L.C. Cooper, Charles Cooper and George H. Myles; caregiver, Emerson Slain; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com