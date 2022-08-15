Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Audrey Breanna Benard, 22, 322 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tremaine Raphael Mitchell, 32, 311 Margaret Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $748.75.

Reports — Friday

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Brightwood Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on Wood Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Main Street.

Missing person on Brenham Avenue.

Fight in progress on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Florida Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Matthew Raymond Blount, 21, Frederick Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of arson – dwelling and three counts of aggravated assault no weapon. Held on $500,000 bond.

Maurice Edward Davis, 30, Williams Street, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Jaylon Davilon Hayes, 20, Lagrange Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of burglary all but dwelling and two counts of malicious mischief. Held on $100,000 bond.

Devin Ray Wheeler, 26, Owl Lane, Natchez, on charge of fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Donald Dickerson, 43, Berwick Cassels Road, Gloster, on charge of contempt of court/arbitration: failure to appear. Held without bond.

Jackson Owen Gordon, 35, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of Concordia Parish felony warrants. Released without bond.

Lamark Dorrell Sullivan, 34, Banks Lane, Monroe, La., on charge of failure to appear. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Threats on McHand Lane.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Animal cruelty on Booker Road.

Assisting other agency on U.S. 61 South.

Juvenile problem on Bryan Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on State Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Andrews Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Providence Road.

Threats on State Street.

Juvenile problem on Rand Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Simple assault on Lincoln Heights Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Michael J. Goodwin, 52, 804 Gregory St., misdemeanor possession of stolen property. Fined $500.

Karen Cross, 54, 202 Trace Lane, Monterey, fined $50 for dogs at large.

Jamesha Spurs, 23, 113 Levee Heights Road, Ferriday, fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Clifford Payne, 23, 203 S. Hickory St., fined $510 for aggravated assault, six months suspended with six months probation.

James Hubert McGlothin Jr., 19, 22 County Meadows, 70 days credit for time served for protective order violation.

Joshua Green, 34, 200 Magoon Road, Monterey, fined $560 for battery of a dating partner.

Kimberly Curry, 51, 67568 Louisiana Highway 15, fined $760 for schedule II with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, sentenced to 20 days default.

Richard Ferrell, 38, 11742 Louisiana Highway 142 Acme, fined $440 for possession of marijuana.

Devontae Smith, 29, 251 Washington Heights sentenced to 38 days for possession of marijuana.

Triston Valentine, 23, disturbing the peace.

Whitney Turner, 28, 277 Belle Grove Circle, fined $510 for theft.

Valerie Carroll, 36, 1029 N. Dauphine St., Bogalusa, possession of schedule I drugs with intent (two counts), possession of schedule II drugs with intent, introduction of contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Charles Hallinan, 43, 2381 S. Columbia St., Bogalusa, possession of schedule II drugs with intent, possession of schedule I drugs with intent (two counts), introduction of contraband, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Al Watson, 28, 249 Lee St., domestic abuse battery.

Ronnie Elery, 28, 2901 Camp St., possession of schedule I with intent, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation and fined $2,242.50

Rusty Fitt, 45, 240 Shady Lane, Clayton, disturbing the peace. No bond set.

Benny Reynolds, 66, 328 Bingham St., sentenced to 135 days for disturbing the peace.

Lachoy Harris, 45, 114 Louisiana Ave., Waterproof, La., possession of schedule II drugs, sentenced to one year suspended with one year probation.

Jasmine Stephenson, 28, 1521 Peachland Lane, Jonesville, possession of schedule II drugs, sentenced to one year suspended with one year probation.

OC Johnson, 41, 27395 Louisiana Highway 15, sentenced to five years suspended with three years probation for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kendrell Johnson, 32, 8211 Leader St., Houston, TX, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation and fined $1,702.50 for aggravated flight from an officer.

Michael C. Burr, 48, 11 Gross St., sentenced to two years probation and fined $1,942.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.

Tammy Passman, 34, 200 Fisherman Point, Jonesville, sentenced to 18 months in the department of corrections for possession of schedule II drugs.

Lakeisha Bethley, 28, 108 Willow Drive, Ridgecrest, warrant for criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace. No bond set.

Charles Jefferson Jr., 33, 916 Mooselodge Road, criminal damage to property and bench warrant for failure to pay (two counts). Bond set at $3,632.50.

Arrests — Wednesday

Robert King Jr, 49, 115 Cottonwood Drive, Ridgecrest, possession of schedule I drugs, drug paraphernalia, and domestic abuse battery.

Breanna Dinkins, 27, 1609 Anita St., Bossier, attempted escape.

Alejandra Orbea, 27, 1522 Emma St., attempted escape.

Jackson Gordan, 35, 503 Park Place, Natchez, pornography involving juveniles (six counts.) bond set at $180,000.

Krysten Jones, 6106 McNair Road, Fayette, bank fraud, identity theft, computer fraud, forgery, theft and money laundering. $173,295.

Johnny Channel, 30, 179 Ralph Road, fined $100 for possession of marijuana.

Gregory Brooks, 52, 300 Martin Luther King Blvd., sentenced to six months in jail suspended with six months of probation and payment of $457.50 for driving while intoxicated (first offense) and driving under suspension.

Arrests — Tuesday

Earl Day III, 24, 167 Miranda Drive, Clayton, domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim and possession of marijuana.

Ryan McKinney, 31, 21866 Perrin Ferry, Springfield, on a charge of simple escape, aggravated escape and simple criminal damage to property.

James Foster, 51, probation and parole violation, endangerment of a minor, bench warrant for failure to pay.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on US 84

Reports — Thursday

Drug law violation on Louisiana Highway 15.

Loose horses on Louisiana Highway 15.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 131.

Domestic violence on Vidalia Drive.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Criminal damage to property on Willow Street.

Disturbance on Stephens Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Attempted simple escape on US 84.

Loose horses on Rabb Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 65.

Simple burglary on US 84.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Suspicious person on US 425.

Traffic stop on Vidalia Drive.

Juvenile problem on Louisiana Highway 129.

Theft on Traxler Road.

Theft on Lloyd Street.

Automobile accident on US 425.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Keisha Hawkins, 30, 807 S. Second St., aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a weapon, criminal damage to property. No bond set.