Sept. 6, 1936 – Aug. 12, 2022

VIDALIA, La. — Funeral services for Jack Taylor Milligan, 85 of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Whest Shirley officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, under the direction of Young’s of Vidalia.

Jack was born on Sunday, September 6, 1936, in Vidalia, LA. and passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, in Vidalia. Jack worked 30 years for the United States Postal Service and was Postmaster in Vidalia for many years. He was known as “The King of One-Liners.” Jack was tirelessly devoted to youth sports in Vidalia and instrumental in starting the T-Ball program, building the first girls’ softball field, and coached and supported many teams his children played on. He was passionate about all sports. Most of all he loved his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Milligan; daughter, Teresa Ann Gustafson; parents, Ike Franklin and Hermo Davidson Milligan; three brothers, Ike Milligan, Francis “Frank” Milligan, and Benny Milligan.

Survivors include daughter, Toni Lambert, of Vidalia, LA; son, Tommy Milligan and wife, LeeAnn of Natchez; daughter, Tara Milligan of Natchez, MS; granddaughters Laci Fitt, McKenzie Milligan and Bella Milligan and grandson Garrett Gustafson; great-grandchildren, Presley Fitt and Jaxson Vogt, sister, B.B. Miller, brother Wayne Milligan, host of nieces nephews and friends,

Pallbearers will be Brent Smith, Richard Criswell, Keith Dallalio Charles Ward, Darren Cowart and Benny Milligan.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Milligan, Paul Gustafson, Brent Milligan, Barry Milligan, Alex Dunaway and Henry Fitt.

The family will receive friends at Young’s of Vidalia from 11 a.m. until service time. There will be a reception immediately following at the Clarion Suites on the Vidalia Riverfront. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.