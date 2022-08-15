Rebels come close to first win of season

LIBERTY — The Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels looked like they were on their way to finally picking up their first win of the 2022 season before Silliman Institute rallied late to give the Lady Wildcats a 9-6 win last Saturday morning at the Amite School Center Tournament.

ACCS was the home team in the first of its two games at the ASC Tournament. The Lady Rebels scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and added three more runs in the bottom of the second inning for a stunning 6-1 lead.

However, 2021 Class 5A state runner-up Silliman responded by tying the game at 6-6 with a five-run rally in the top of the third inning. The Lady Wildcats then scored three runs in the top of the fourth. The Lady Rebels were shut out in their final two frames of this four-inning contest.

Grace Foster led Silliman at the plate with three base hits and three runs batted in. Shelby Morris and Lila Richardson each had two hits for the Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Rebels got off to a good start in their second game at the ASC Tournament, but Oak Forest Academy had too much offense as the Lady Yellow Jackets took a 13-4 win in four innings last Saturday afternoon.

ACCS jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. However, Oak Forest made sure that lead did not last very long thanks to a seven-run rally in the bottom of the first. The Lady Yellow Jackets plated two more runs in the bottom of the second to make it a 9-2 game.

The Lady Rebels tried to rally in the top of the third inning. They scored two runs to make it a 9-4 game, but the Lady Yellow Jackets answered with four runs in the bottom of the third.

Madison Greene was charged with the loss after allowing four runs in two and two-thirds innings. Carlie Turner was the winning pitcher after allowing two runs and struck out two in one and two-thirds innings.

Alli Lindsey was the one bright spot offensively for the Lady Rebels as she drove in all of their three runs.