Slippery foot lands car inside gas station convenience store

NATCHEZ — A car came crashing through the front door of a gas station convenience store on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Monday at the BlueSky Exxon gas station on the corner of U.S. 61 North and Morgantown Road.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an elderly woman who was driving the car told police that her foot had slipped onto the gas pedal. An employee standing close to the store entrance had “minor scrapes and bruises,” he said.

Email newsletter signup

The woman driving was checked for injuries and was also OK, Daughtry said, adding no one else was hurt. Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington assisted police with prying the door open to the convenience store. Photos of the accident show a bent metal door frame surrounded by shattered glass and part of the concrete wall next to it pushed in.