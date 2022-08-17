Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Adams County

Aug. 5-11

Civil suits:

Heirship of Saphronia Ross et al.

Heirship of Verdie Johnson Sr. et al.

Heirship of Marilyn Ross Bates et al.

Shakerria McGee v. Henry Johnson.

Estate of Augusta McNeil Lathom.

Divorces:

Charlene Carroll Green and Donald W. Green. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Michael David Sullivan, 71, Dauphin Island, Ala. to Pamela Deanne Hill, 62, Murchison, Texas.

Xavier Demarius Bradford, 26, Natchez to Jasmine Marie Minor, 26, Woodville.

Deed transactions:

Aug. 4-10

Aaron Lee Bryant to Aaron Blake Forbess and Kristen Skylar Forbess, land starting at the Northwest corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Roy McKindre Stephenson, Marion Mark Henderson, Thomas Dale Henderson, and Debra Lynn Smith to Legacy Builders Investment Group, LLC, lot 27 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Brenda Floyd and Teresa Schneider to Floyd Investment, LLC, 2.1 Acre Tract Portion of lots 13 and 14 Grove Subdivision.

David Ronald Smith to Stephen Mitchell Smith, lot 7 Rokeby Plantation.

Joanne P. Roper to Marsha Young Carter, land commencing at an iron rod at the intersection of the westerly right-of-way of North Pearl Street.

Mathew A. Moore and Evelyn C. Moore to Kristie Lynne Cole, lot 36 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Christopher T. Bordelon to Rhonda Knola, lot 7 of Block 3 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Terri Smith Burke to Terri Smith Burke and Richard J. Burke, lot 27 The Tree Subdivision, Second Development.

Benedict A. Udemgba and Elizabeth O. Udemgba to Integrity Realty, LLP, lot 82 Oakland Subdivision.

George Phipps to George Phipps and Zabrina Phipps, a Portion of Tract 2 of the Division of lot 1 Saragosa Plantation.

Mortgages:

Aug. 4-10

Aaron Blake Forbess and Kristen Skylar Forbess to GMFS, LLC, land starting at the Northwest corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Legacy Builders Investment Group, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 27 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Floyd Investment, LLC to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, 2.1 Acre Tract Portion of lots 13 and 14 Grove Subdivision.

Marsha Young Carter to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land commencing at an iron rod at the intersection of the westerly right-of-way of North Pearl Street.

Kristie Lynne Cole to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 36 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Joseph Corwin Smith to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, lot 10 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Level Up Property Management, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 35 Magnolia Heights Subdivision.

Point of Sail, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Jennifer Anne Hicks to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 71 Montebello Subdivision.

Integrity Realty, LLP to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 64 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Zabrina Phipps and George Phipps to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, a Portion of Tract 2 of the Division of lot 1 Saragosa Plantation.

Lakendria S. Tillery to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, lot 41 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Aug. 11

Civil cases:

Dechell Moody v. Malcolm Hawkins.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Dallas Bass.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Josie Houston.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Joseph Daughtry.

Issac Johnson v. Kevin Thompson.

Oak Village Apartments v. Ashanti Gaylor.

Cedar Village Apartments v. Tangela Griffin.

James Hall v. Courtney Smith.

Christine Johnson v. Dekesha Thompson.

Barbara White v. Erica Johnson.

Audrey Harris v. Kimberly Gordon.

Concordia Parish

Aug. 5-11

Civil suits:

Succession of John William Goeggle.

Lora Taniel Canty v. Dollar General Corporation.

Succession of Marilyn Maxine Hunter.

Brittany Page v. Byron Burns.

Brionna Conston v. Jovon F. Bradford.

State of Louisiana v. Jovon F. Bradford.

Alicia Hudnall v. Byron J. Burns.

State of Louisiana v. Byron J. Burns.

Capital One Bank v. Rodney R. Blackwell Jr.

Kim Mathews v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Kim Mathews v. Ronnie Jones.

Divorces:

Linda Warner Townsend v. Richard Townsend.

Marriage license applications:

Edward Jerome Boyer, 47, Vidalia to Rachel Lillie Reed, 41, Vidalia.

Teryl Wayne Wells, 63, Vidalia to Vickie Louise McCray, 54, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Kenneth Clyde Watson to ESP Group, LLC, lot 3 in Block No. 1 Minorca & Whitehall Plantations.

David Owen Hugg Jr. and Donna Lemonie Hugg to Paul Cole Cangemi and Brooke Ashley Cangemi, lot 6 Little Acres Subdivision, First Development.

Delhi Inc., Lewory Herrington and Gloria Ann May Herrington to Devin Bryan and Kristan Bryan, all of lot 8 and the easterly one-half of lot 9 of Block No. 1 Woodland Subdivision.

CJK Properties, LLC to Loran Yvonne Scott, lot 25 Gillespie Heights, First Development.

Jasper Newton Pounds and Vickie Kim Pounds to Karen V. Stewart, lot 15 A.E. Givens Subdivision.

Bobbie May Rooney Jewell to David E. Landry Jr., lot 24B of lot 24 Cottondale Subdivision.

Issaquena Lands, LLC to Green Tree Investment Company, LLC, Portion of Morville Plantation – Two Tracts.

Donald Marcelle Hudson and Belinda Newell Hudson to George Kyle Brownlee and Klancey T. Brownlee, lots 26 and 27 Minorca River Lots.

Robert J. Smith and Jennifer J. Smith to William T. Butler, a portion of lot 6 Vaucluse Plantation.

Charles Hoyt Huff and Gwendolyn Withers Huff to Wisner Minnow Hatchery, Inc., lots 1 and 2 Minorca Fishing Camp Lots.

Mortgages:

Paul Cole Cangemi and Brooke Ashley Cangemi to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 6 Little Acres Subdivision, First Development.

Loran Yvonne Scott to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 25 Gillespie Heights, First Development.

Anna Laura Tillage, Kelvin Trimble Tillage and Dominique Shantee to Delta Bank, lot E, Block No. 113 Gregory Addition.

David E. Landry Jr. to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 24B of lot 24 Cottondale Subdivision.

William T. Butler to Norma Jean Kent, a portion of lot 6 Vaucluse Plantation.